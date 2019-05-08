  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC says it can't interfere with EC clean chits to PM, Amit Shah

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass any order on the petition filed by Congress MP, Sushmita Dev, seeking direction to the Election Commission to take appropriate action against PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their alleged hate speeches.

    The apex court said that it cannot examine the merits of the orders passed by the Election Commission of India giving clean chits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah in the petition filed by Dev.

    SC says it cant interfere with EC clean chits to PM, Amit Shah

    Dev had petitioned for the Election Commission to decide on the issues quickly, so while the Supreme Court has asked for the poll panel to decide on the issue fast, it has refused to look into the merit of the EC's decision in the scope of the same petition and instead asked for a fresh challenge.

    Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the poll body to take decision on all pending complaints by May 6, while considering Dev's petition who said that they have given 11 representations to the EC against the duo but it has taken decision on only two.

    SC asks EC to examine Tej Bahadur Yadav's plea against rejection of his candidature in Varanasi

    Before the expiry of the deadline set by the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India disposed of all complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah alleging model code of conduct violations, giving clean chits to the duo.

    On Saturday, the EC gave Modi clean chit in a complaint regarding mentioning of Wing Commander's Abhinandan's return in connection with election campaigning.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court petition election commission lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue