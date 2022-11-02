SC rejects plea against next CJI D Y Chandrachud rejected

‘This is 21st century, where have we reached in name of religion’: SC on hate speeches

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking to restrain its seniormost judge, Justice DY Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9 by terming the entire petition "misconceived".

"Having heard the counsel, we see no reason to hear... We find the entire petition to be misconceived," a bench of the Supreme Court said.

Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit agreed to hear the plea during the day itself, instead of Thursday.

"Get the paper books for my brother and sister (justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12:45 pm today itself," the Chief Justice of India had said, according to news agency PTI.

Justice DY Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, is set to take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

The plea was filed by one Mursalin Asijith Shaikh.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 15:43 [IST]