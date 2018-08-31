SC quashes FIR against internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier

New Delhi, Aug 31: Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR registered in Telangana against actress and internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, in connection with the 'wink song' in Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love.

"Somebody sings a song in the film and you have no other job but to file a case", CJI Dipak Misra to State counsel, reports Bar & Bench.

Priya Prakash Varrier and the makers of the movie had filed a petition in the Supreme Court in February, seeking to quash the cases filed against a song in the film that has gone viral on social media. In their petition, they said the case violated their freedom of speech and expression and right to life and liberty.

Subsequently, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud stayed all criminal actions by Telangana and Maharashtra against the actress saying, 'action could not be initiated in other states as well.'

A group of Muslims in Hyderabad has lodged a complaint with the police against expressions of Priya Prakash Varrier. In a written complaint to the Falaknuma police, the group said the picturisation of the song has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. The complaint was filed with signatures of at least 57 people with their telephone numbers, and addresses provided to the police.

Also, the Jamia Nizamia Seminary in Hyderabad has issued a fatwa against the lyrics of the viral song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi'.

