Nine new judges to be sworn-in on Aug 31, says Supreme Court sources

Plea in SC to do away with black coats for advocates during summer

In a first, nine Supreme Court judges to take oath at once on Tuesday

Nine SC judges including future woman CJI take oath in one go

SC orders demolition of 40-floor residential towers in Noida in 3 months

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed demolition of twin 40-storey towers of Supertech's Emerald Court project in NOIDA here for violation of building by-laws.

The apex court directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad high court, which directed demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

CNG price hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Check latest rates

It said the construction of Supertech's twin 40 storey towers having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with NOIDA authority and the high court was correct in holding that view.

The bench said that demolition exercise of the twin towers be carried out within three months under the supervision of NOIDA and an expert agency and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd.

The top court said that recently it has seen rampant unauthorised construction in metropolitan areas in collusion with planning authorities and it has to be dealt with sternly.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 14:07 [IST]