‘If everything is hunky-dory… ‘: SC asks Centre to submit files related to EC Arun Goel's appointment

\"Why the haste? What's the tearing hurry?\": Supreme Court questions Centre on EC appointment

Supreme Court's online portal for filing RTI to be fully operational from today: CJI DY Chandrachud

SC stays Calcutta HC order of CBI probe into filing of plea by WBSSC in teachers' recruitment scam

PM Modi to participate in Constitution Day celebrations in SC on Nov 26th

SC notice to Centre on pleas seeking recognition of marriage involving gay couple

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and Attorney General R Venkataramani on two pleas by gay couples seeking a direction that their marriage be recognised under the special marriage law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli heard the brief submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before issuing the notices on the pleas.

"Issue notice returnable in four weeks. Liberty to serve the central agency. Notice be also issued to the Attorney General for India," the bench said.

The pleas sought direction seeking recognition of the marriage of two gay couples under the the Special Marriage Act.

One plea was filed by gay couple Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang who live in Hyderabad.

SC stays Calcutta HC order of CBI probe into filing of plea by WBSSC in teachers' recruitment scam

The second plea was filed by gay couple Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj.

They seek a direction that the right to marry a person of one's choice be extended to persons belonging to LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender and Queer).

The plea said that non-recognition of same-sex marriages is violative of right to equality and right to life under articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in 2018 had unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 17:36 [IST]