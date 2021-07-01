SC notice to Centre on plea alleging Hindus being targeted for supporting BJP

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 01: The Supreme Court has issued notice on a petition claiming to espouse the cause of Hindus in West Bengal allegedly being targeted by Muslims to avenge supporting the BJP in the Bengal polls.

    The plea says that the Hindus in Bengal are being targeted since they supported the BJP in the West Bengal Elections 2021. The plea also said that they want to crus Hindus so that for years the power may remain with the party of their choice.

    Earlier the court issued notice to the Centre, West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India on a petition that sought for an independent probe into the post poll violence in the state.

    While the petitioner also made West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee a party in the case, the court has not ordered issuance of notice to her. The plea sought a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the causes and reasons for the post poll violence in the state.

    Thursday, July 1, 2021, 13:29 [IST]
