SC judges press meet 'disturbing': Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena on Saturday called for action against four Supreme Court judges who held a press conference complaining about Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

Terming the press conference as 'disturbing' Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, said, " Action can be initiated against the 4 SC judges but what is important is that we should try to understand why they took such a step."

"All 4 pillars of democracy should stand independently, if they fall on each other, it will collapse," he added.

"If there is anything suspicious behind the death of Justice Loya, it should come out," ANI quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying.

Top judges of the Supreme Court on Friday voiced their dissent against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and said that they were left with no choice but to speak to the media. Supreme Court Judges Kurian Joseph, J.Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur spoke to the media at Tuglaq Lane in Delhi.

"Want to make our concerns public... Administration of the Supreme Court is not in order," Justice Chelameswar said.

"With no pleasure, we are compelled take the decision to call a press conference. The administration of the SC is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in last few months," he added.

OneIndia News