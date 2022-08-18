India
    SC dismisses plea seeking freezing of AIADMK symbol, imposes Rs 25K fine on busy body litigant

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to freeze the 'Two leaves’ symbol of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) till the conclusion of the factional fight inside the party, saying it was a “waste of time”.

    Representational Image

    A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Hima Kohli and C T Ravikumar also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on “busy body” litigant P A Josseph who wanted freezing of the election symbol till the resolution of the ongoing factional fight inside AIADMK between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam groups.

    The top court was hearing an appeal of Josseph against the dismissal of his plea by the Madras High Court.

    "How much cost do we have to impose on you? They (the high court) have imposed Rs 25,000. We will impose another Rs 25,000. You are a busy body. You have no work. Dismissed,” the CJI said.

    X