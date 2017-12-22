SC commission seeks reply over Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty's 'bhangi' comment

Troubles for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan are from over. When the actor still continues to plead not guilty in blackbuck poaching case, he is facing the wrath of Valmiki Samaj for the alleged derogatory comments against the community. The Valmiki Samaj has filed a complaint against the 51-year-old star for allegedly using derogatory language against Scheduled Castes in a TV show.

The complaint also named actress Shilpa Shetty, who currently appears as judge of a reality show, Super Dancer 2.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought reply within seven days from I&B Ministry, Police Commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over complaints against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

Meanwhile, a group of protesters vandalized posters of Tiger Zinda Hai-which hit the screens today- to express their anger over the issue in Jaipur.

#Rajasthan: Protesters vandalize #TigerZindaHai posters at a cinema hall in Jaipur agitating over #SalmanKhan allegedly using derogatory language against Scheduled Castes in a TV show pic.twitter.com/9z3TnY2HNG — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

The Valmiki community staged a protest against the actors in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Thursday. They have filed a complaint against both the actors for uttering a specific word that has hurt people's sentiments.

During the promotion of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman used the word 'bhangi' while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa too had reportedly used the aforementioned word to describe how she looks at home. The use of the term 'bhangi' in an inappropriate way has apparently irked the Valmiki community that has sought action against the film stars, reported ANI.

