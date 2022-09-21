SC comes down heavily on TV channels over "hate speech", asks why govt remains "a mute spectator"

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on TV channels, stating that they give space for hate speeches while escaping without sanctions. It also questioned why the Centre has remained "mute spectator" over the issue.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikseh Roy reminded the TV anchors that they have the responsibility to ensure their shows do not cross the line, according to a report in Bar & Bench.

"Role of anchor is very important. These speeches on mainstream media or social media that is unregulated. Mainstream TV channels still hold sway. The role of anchor is critical. It is their duty to see that hate speech doesn't happen," the website quoted Justice Joseph as saying.

While freedom of speech is important, hate speeches should not be allowed on TV channels, Justice Joseph said. He also pointed out an instance of a TV channel being heavily penalised for allowing hate speech in the UK. "One channel was fined heavily in UK. We don't have that here. They are not being dealt with firmly. They can be taken off air, fined, if such sanction comes...." he remarked. "We cannot give hate any air, he added.

The court then asked the government why is it silent on the issue. "Why is the government remaining a mute spectator?" Justice Joseph, hearing a batch of pleas seeking steps to be taken against hate speech incidents, questioned.

The issue will be come up for hearing on November 23 and the court has asked whether the Centre will act on the Law Commission recommendations on curbing hate speech.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 17:53 [IST]