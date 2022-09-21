YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SC comes down heavily on TV channels over "hate speech", asks why govt remains "a mute spectator"

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on TV channels, stating that they give space for hate speeches while escaping without sanctions. It also questioned why the Centre has remained "mute spectator" over the issue.

    A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikseh Roy reminded the TV anchors that they have the responsibility to ensure their shows do not cross the line, according to a report in Bar & Bench.

    SC comes down heavily on TV channels over hate speech, asks why govt remains a mute spectator

    "Role of anchor is very important. These speeches on mainstream media or social media that is unregulated. Mainstream TV channels still hold sway. The role of anchor is critical. It is their duty to see that hate speech doesn't happen," the website quoted Justice Joseph as saying.

    While freedom of speech is important, hate speeches should not be allowed on TV channels, Justice Joseph said. He also pointed out an instance of a TV channel being heavily penalised for allowing hate speech in the UK. "One channel was fined heavily in UK. We don't have that here. They are not being dealt with firmly. They can be taken off air, fined, if such sanction comes...." he remarked. "We cannot give hate any air, he added.

    No criminality in Nira Radia tapes: CBI tells SCNo criminality in Nira Radia tapes: CBI tells SC

    The court then asked the government why is it silent on the issue. "Why is the government remaining a mute spectator?" Justice Joseph, hearing a batch of pleas seeking steps to be taken against hate speech incidents, questioned.

    The issue will be come up for hearing on November 23 and the court has asked whether the Centre will act on the Law Commission recommendations on curbing hate speech.

    Comments

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court tv channels issue

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X