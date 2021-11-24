YouTube
    We are not going to close this matter even if pollution goes down, SC tells Centre

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 24: The Supreme Court during a hearing on a public interest litigation on the worrying situation in Delhi due to air pollution, told the Centre that it will not close the case and give final orders.

    SC begins hearing case relating to rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR

    The apex court further said that due to the seriousness of the issue it will continue to hear this matter. The court asked the centre to continue the measures for controlling air pollution for the next two-three days.

    Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' categoryDelhi air quality improves to 'poor' category

    "We are not going to close this case. Even if pollution goes down now, we will continue to hear this case and issue directions. Take the measures for next three days. We will hear it again on Monday. In the meantime if situation improves, lift some bans," the court added.

    On the issue of stubble burning, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana observes that as a government lawyer and we judges are discussing this issue, what is the bureaucracy doing? They can go on field talk to farmers, involve scientists and take a decision, suggests CJI.

    A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant heard the plea today.

    The Supreme Court will hear the case next on November 29.

    The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday stood at 280.

    supreme court air pollution

    X