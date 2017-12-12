SC asks MEA to explain delay in extradition proceedings of Vijay Mallya

The Supreme Court has asked the Ministry of External Affairs to reply on the delay in the extradition proceedings of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is in London.

Th apex court asked Ministry of External Affairs to reply by December 15th on the delay in the extradition proceedings. Also, the court indicated that they might summon the MEA Secretary if their orders aren't adhered to.

"How can court's orders not be taken seriously," the Court observed. Centre's law officers were asked to explain reasons behind non-cooperation with the court in an extradition case of Vijay Mallya.

Mallya is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores. The tycoon has been in a self-imposed exile in the UK since he left India on March 2, 2016.

His erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines owes several Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crores. Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April this year, has been out on bail on a bond worth 650,000 pounds.

