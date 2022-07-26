SC asks Centre to find solution to end "irrational freebies" during polls

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 26: Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to find a solution to prevent political parties from giving freebies during elections.

A bench headed by CJI N V Ramana, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by BJP spokesperson Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking action against political parties for the irrational freebies, asked the Centre to involve the Finance Commission over the issue of parties wooing voters through freebies.

Appearing for the Election Commission of India (ECI), advocate Amit Sharma informed the court that a manifesto was part of the promises made by political parties which has been held in earlier judgements. "We are on freebies to bribe the electorate. Now if you say it's hands off for you, then what is the purpose of the Election Commission of India?" Bar & Bench quoted CJI as asking the advocate.

Sharma then stated the Centre can bring in a law to fix the issue, but the court felt that it was in the ECI's domain.

SC to hear Swamy’s plea seeking National Heritage status for Ram Setu today

The CJI then questioned why the Centre is not taking a stand on the issue.

On asking Upadhyay about his views on tackling the issue, he disagreed with the ECI's statement that it cannot take a stand on the issue. He then stated that ECI should ban the state and national parties from giving freebies and promises rather they should disclose the debt of the state.

The Court posted the matter for further hearing on August 3.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 13:50 [IST]