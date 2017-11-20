SC allows Karti Chidambaram to visit UK between Dec 1-10

The Central Bureau of Investigation said that it agrees to the proposal of letting Karti Chidambaram visiting the United Kingdom. The CBI told the Supreme Court that it agrees to the proposal of letting the son of former union minister P Chidambaram visit the UK between December 1 and 10.

The CBI, however, said that the visit to the UK would be subject to certain conditions. The response came after the SC had asked the CBI about its stand on the visit abroad. The SC while allowing Karti to visit the UK said that if he does not comply with the undertaking of returning to India by December 11, then contempt proceedings would be initiated.

Karti Chidambaram had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that he will not close his foreign bank accounts if permitted to go abroad.

He said that he needed to make this trip as he had to admit his daughter for higher studies at the Cambridge University for the year 2018-19.

He further stated that he has just one bank account in the Metro Bank in the UK. This was opened in June 2016, he also said. He also said that the bank account has not got any remittance from anyone except him, his wife and daughter.

"I am a politically exposed person and the UK has strict laws governing PEPs in terms of opening bank accounts, he also submitted. It is because of my father's and my political affiliation I am being subject to such rigorous scrutiny. We own only one asset abroad and this was acquired by transfer of funds through nationalised banks under RBI's liberalised remittance scheme."

OneIndia News