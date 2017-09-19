SBI SO Recruitment 2017: How to apply, check eligibility

The SBI SO Recruitment 2017 process has started. Details are available on the official website. SBI announced applications for the post of Deputy Manager and General Manager.

Education Qualification: Deputy Manager (Law) Graduate with a degree in Law or a Law Graduate who has passed 5-years integrated Law course from a recognized University in India. Candidates should be at last 25 years old and no older than 35.

For Deputy General Manager (Law) Graduate with a degree in Law or a Law Graduate who has passed 5-years integrated Law course from a recognized University in India. Candidates should be at least 35 years old and no older than 45.

Important schedule for State Bank India has released online application form has opened on September 15th the last date to submit the online application form 06th Oct, and hard copy receives of applications 10th October 2017.

SBI SO Recruitment 2017: how to apply:

Go to www.sbi.co.in

Click on online application form for SBI Deputy manager and general manager posts

Search for (New Registration) click it. And enter Basic information, photo, and signature, details preview and payment.

Download the confirmation page

Take a printout

OneIndia News