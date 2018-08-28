  • search

SBI PO Main Result 2018 declared on sbi.co.in

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Aug 28: The SBI PO Main Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    

    The SBI PO Main exam was held on August 4, 2018. Prelims results were declared in July third week.

    "Candidates are requested to please note that the result of the Main Examination for POs is expected to be declared by 31.08.2018," said a notification posted on the official website.
    As per the SBI PO 2018 exam schedule, the main exam result date was August 20, 2018.

    As per the schedule released by SBI career session, after the SBI PO Main results are declared, the interview and group exercise process will be done to complete the recruitment process. According to the schedule, the SBI PO Interviews will begin from September 24 and continue till October 12. The interview admit cards are expected to be released on September 1, 2018. The results are available on sbi.co.in.

    How to check your SBI PO 2018 results:

    • Go to sbi.co.in.
    • Click on the career section of the website provided on the homepage
    • Go to Probationary Officers recruitment link
    • Click on the results link
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 6:56 [IST]
