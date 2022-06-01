Satyendar Jain is patriot, should be given Padma Vibhushan: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Jun 1: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, is a "patriot" and should be honoured with a Padma Vibhushan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

"Satyendar Jain is a patriot. The country should be proud of him, he gave the Mohalla clinic to Delhi. People from across the world have come to see it. He should be given Padma Vibhushan," Kejriwal said during his visit and inspection at the coronation STP water treatment plant.

The Delhi CM said that the case against Jain is fake and said, "Let everyone enquire into him; CBI has already cleared him, ED will as well." Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, is given for "exceptional and distinguished service".

Jain, who holds various portfolios, including health, home and power, in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of money laundering on Monday.

Intensifying its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal over his defence of Satyendar Jain, the BJP on Wednesday cited a host of details linked to the money laundering case allegedly involving the Delhi health minister and asked why he has been "protecting" him.

Union minister Smriti Irani noted that Kejriwal had said on Tuesday that corruption was tantamount to "gaddari" (betrayal) with the country and asked why the AAP national convener was giving protection to a "gaddar" (traitor) who has allegedly deceived treasury and people.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 17:34 [IST]