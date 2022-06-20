YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP hospital

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 20: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the ED, was on Monday admitted to the LNJP Hospital here, and his is condition stable, sources said.

    Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP hospital
    Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    "He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hopsital. His condition is stable," a source told PTI.

    Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

    In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.

    Comments

    More SATYENDRA JAIN News  

    Read more about:

    satyendra jain enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 18:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X