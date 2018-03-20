Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Jail, has sought parole in the wake of her husband's death in the wee hours of Tuesday. Reportedly, Sasikala is expected to travel to Thanjavur directly by road for the funeral.

Convicted in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison since February last.

She was granted an emergency parole in October last year when Natarajan underwent the kidney transplant.

Natarajan, died today at a corporate hospital. He was 74.

Natarajan was an avid Tamil activist and was also running a vernacular magazine called 'Puthiya Paarvai'.

He was formerly a Public Relations Officer with the state government. In 2011, he was one of the family members of Sasikala who were expelled by late Chief Minister and then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa from the party. Though Jayalalithaa expelled Sasikala, her close aide, she later re-inducted her.

OneIndia News

