    Sarpanch killing: Police arrest 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 4: The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three terrorists belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen in connection with the killing of a sarpanch in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

    "Three terrorists have been arrested. A terror module of the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen involved in the recent killing of sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir has been busted and incriminating material including two pistols have been recovered from them," Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir told ANI.

    "Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. During the investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of Hizbul's chief commander Farooq Nalli," the IGP also told News Agency ANI.

    Shabir Ahmed Mir was killed by terrorists at his home in Kulgam. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 16:49 [IST]
