Sarma’s tukde tukde jibe after Channi’s bhaiya comment

New Delhi, Feb 17: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma who was recently criticised for questioning Rahul Gandhi's parentage has now attacked Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

The attack came over their complicity to reign in on Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi for his comments on bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh.

"Day after her brother sermonized us on diversity and 'spirit of India', albeit brazenly ignoring North East, Smt Priyanka Gandhi is seen cheering Punjab CM Sri Charanji S Channi on his despicable comments against people of Bihar and UP! Hypocrisy & politics of tukde tukde at best!" Sarma said in a tweet.

Days after her brother sermonized us on diversity & 'spirit of India', albeit brazenly ignoring North East, Smt Priyanka Gandhi is seen cheering Punjab CM Sri Charanjit S Channi on his despicable comments against people of Bihar & UP!



Hypocrisy & politics of tukde tukde at best! pic.twitter.com/U8SrqclkOe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

The viral video shows Priyanka Gandhi cheering when Channi appealed to the people not to let the Bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi enter Punjab.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 9:27 [IST]