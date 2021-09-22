Santy Sharma is all set to moving up with his upcoming track "Choco Moco"

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ganesh Sharma aka Santy Sharma is gearing up for the launch of his brand-new music album featuring Nihar Hodawdekar aka Nazz. The music number known as "Choco Moco is spicy new addition to the repertoire of songs like Suni suni sadko, Killin, Peeta daaru, Tribute, Udaan, Koshish meri, etc. of which many have charted the list.

The spicy new lyrics and the tangy new music is the essence of the album. To add to the excitement, Nazz has his own caliber of performance to make the difference. NAZZ is a famous Mumbaikar rapper with thousands of followers on allover the internet and he is the front face of desi Hip-Hop.

Santy pairing up with Nazz is a one of the best scenes this song should be watched and listened for. "Choco Moco" will grow a reputation music industry has never ever relished", says Santy.

Santy's real passion for rap music was explored when he started writing on his own and describing with a dash of music. His humming and beats gave him a rhythm and thus a passion was ignited to be launched on the floors. The albums he had released before had packed a punch of music for his audiences and new admirers.

Santy is also the owner of a digital media company, Digital Yoog and also a fashion blogger. Choco Moco song is set to release in the mid of November / December this year on the official YouTube channel of Santy Sharma, Stay tuned.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:26 [IST]