    Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Vrat Date, moonrise timings and significance of Bhalchandra sankasthi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: Sankashti Chaturthi 2021, also called Sankatahara Chaturthi in south Indian states, is an auspicious festival for Hindus, celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha.

    According to the Hindu calendar, Sankashti Chaturthi vrat is celebrated on the fourth day of the waning moon or what is also called Krishna Paksha.

    Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Vrat Date, moonrise timings and significance of Bhalchandra sankasthi

    This day is celebrated every lunar month and is known to be an auspicious day for Lord Ganesha. If it so happens that this day falls on a Tuesday, it is regarded to be the most important of the Sankashti Chaturthi days and is called Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi.

    Timings:

    Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:06 PM on Mar 31, 2021

    Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 10:59 AM on Apr 01, 2021

    The Chandrodaya time is of great significance for those observing the Sankashti vrat. Check out moon time in your city:

    City Moonrise Timing
    Mumbai 9:43 PM
    Navi Mumbai 9:43 PM

    Hyderabad

    		 9:18 PM

    Vishakhapatnam

    		 8:58 PM

    Nashik

    9:41 PM
    Nagpur 9:20 PM
    Indore 9:36 PM
    Pune 9:39 PM
    Chennai 9:04 PM
    Coimbatore 9:16 PM
    Bengaluru 9:16 PM
    Mysuru 9:19 PM
    Thiruvananthapuram 9:13 PM
    Delhi 9:39 PM
    Bhubaneshwar 8:51 PM
    Bhopal 9:30 PM
    Kanpur 9:23 PM
    Chandigarh 9:45 PM
    Surat 9:47 PM
    Ahmedabad 9:50 PM
    Jaipur 9:43 PM
    Udaipur 9:48 PM
    Jodhpur 9:53 PM
    Guwahati 8:35 PM
    Kolkata 8:44 PM

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 12:40 [IST]
