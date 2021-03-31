May the blessings of Lord Ganesh always be upon us: PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Vrat Date, moonrise timings and significance of Bhalchandra sankasthi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 31: Sankashti Chaturthi 2021, also called Sankatahara Chaturthi in south Indian states, is an auspicious festival for Hindus, celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha.

According to the Hindu calendar, Sankashti Chaturthi vrat is celebrated on the fourth day of the waning moon or what is also called Krishna Paksha.

This day is celebrated every lunar month and is known to be an auspicious day for Lord Ganesha. If it so happens that this day falls on a Tuesday, it is regarded to be the most important of the Sankashti Chaturthi days and is called Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi.

Timings:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:06 PM on Mar 31, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 10:59 AM on Apr 01, 2021

The Chandrodaya time is of great significance for those observing the Sankashti vrat. Check out moon time in your city:

City Moonrise Timing Mumbai 9:43 PM Navi Mumbai 9:43 PM Hyderabad 9:18 PM Vishakhapatnam 8:58 PM Nashik 9:41 PM Nagpur 9:20 PM Indore 9:36 PM Pune 9:39 PM Chennai 9:04 PM Coimbatore 9:16 PM Bengaluru 9:16 PM Mysuru 9:19 PM Thiruvananthapuram 9:13 PM Delhi 9:39 PM Bhubaneshwar 8:51 PM Bhopal 9:30 PM Kanpur 9:23 PM Chandigarh 9:45 PM Surat 9:47 PM Ahmedabad 9:50 PM Jaipur 9:43 PM Udaipur 9:48 PM Jodhpur 9:53 PM Guwahati 8:35 PM Kolkata 8:44 PM