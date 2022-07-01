My best wishes to Sanjay Raut on ED summons: Shinde's son

Sanjay Raut to appear before ED today

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 01: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will appear before ED on Friday for his questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Raut appealed to party workers not to gather at ED office as he us set to appear before the probe agency at 12 noon.

"I will be appearing before the ED tody at 12 noon. I respect the Summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the Investigation agencies," Raut tweeted.

"I appeal Shivsena workers not to gather at the ED office. Don't worry," he added.

The agency wants to question the 60-year-old Raut and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Monday, Raut had termed the ED's summons as a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against their political opponents.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district). The attached properties also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.