Facing flak, Sam Pitroda apologises for his remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 10: Amid uproar, Indian Overseas Congress chief today apologised for his comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots which had been "misrepresented and blown out of proportion".

"What I meant was move on. We have other issues to discuss as to what the BJP government did and what it delivered. I feel sorry that my remark was misrepresented, I apologise. This has been blown out of proportion," Sam Pitroda told news agency ANI.

Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi made the remarks on Thursday while replying to questions on the BJP's claim that the 1984 riots took place on the orders of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

"I don't think so, this is also another lie, and what about 1984? You speak about what you have done in five years. It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua toh hua). What have you done?," Pitroda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Friday, Pitroda accused the BJP of "twisting his words and distorting facts" to "hide their failures". "I acknowledged the pain of my Sikh brothers and sisters during difficult times in 1984 and deeply feel for the atrocities that happened. But these are things from past that are not really relevant to this election which is all about what did Modi government do for the last five years," Pitroda tweeted.

The BJP had hit out at Pitroda for his comments and demanded an apology and a resignation.