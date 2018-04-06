Salman Khan's bail order reserved till tomorrow, one more night in jail for superstar

The Jodhpur Court will on Friday (April 6) reserved the order on Salman Khan's bail for tomorrow. This means that Khan will have to stay in jail even today. Khan was sentenced to five years jail in blackbuck poaching case yesterday. Salman Khan's lawyer had filed the bail application in the court today. The judgem while hearing the bail plea, sought previous records pertaining to the case.

Salman Khan was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday evening, hours after he was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case.

Meanwhile, Salman's fans have gathered outside the court with the posters of the superstar. The fans had also gathered outside the superstar's house in Mumbai yesterday.

Yesterday I got threatening SMSes and internet calls warning me not to appear for Salman Khan in bail hearing today: Mahesh Bora,Salman's Counsel #BlackBuckCase #JodhpurCourt pic.twitter.com/1oceG8uXQY — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

The prosecution had demanded maximum punishment for the actor which is six years. However, the defence sought minimum punishment of three years. The court eventually awarded him 5 years jail term.

This was Salman's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses religious preacher Asaram Bapu, who has been accused of rape. Salman has earlier spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching.

[Salman Khan to spend night in Jodhpur jail as Prisoner No. 106]

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam, who were the co-accused in the case, were acquitted by the court. Khan and other actors were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of the Hindi movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Villagers of the Bishnoi community, who filed the case against the actors and pursued the poaching case for almost two decades, celebrated on Thursday after Salman Khan's conviction.

Final arguments of the case were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment.

[Salman Khan convicted in Blackbuck poaching case: A timeline since 1998]

Salman was convicted in one of the cases in 2006 and was sentenced to five years in jail. While the actor spent a week in jail, the sentence was suspended by the Rajasthan High Court. The actor was also booked under the Arms Act as the licence of the gun he allegedly used while hunting had expired. However, the charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day