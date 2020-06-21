  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Salman Khan requests fans to stand with Sushant's family: Loss of loved one extremely painful

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Jun 21: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor.

    Salman Khan requests fans to stand with Sushants family: Loss of loved one extremely painful

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram account memorialised

    Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Earlier this week, a Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a petition naming Bollywood bigwigs like Khan, producers Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as accused.

    Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Khan asked his fans to understand the emotions Sushant's admirers were going through after his demise.

    "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful," he wrote. Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star.

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cops seek details of his contracts with YR Films

    The Patna-born actor was known for films including "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore". A couple of other filmmakers have also been named as co-accused in the case.

    A complaint was also filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty of having abetted Rajput's suicide. Rajput's death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, navigating cliques, particularly for outsiders.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    salman khan mumbai suicide

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue