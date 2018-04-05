Salman Khan convicted in Blackbuck poaching case: A timeline since 1998

A Jodhpur court has convicted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while other actors -Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari - have been acquitted. The quantum of sentence will be announced shortly.

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu stand accused of poaching two endangered blackbucks while shooting for the movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998

Here's the timeline of blackbuck poaching case:

15th October, 1998: Forest department filed a case against Salman for allegedly possessing an arm with an expired license and killing two blackbucks in Kankani village in Jodhpur.

October 2, 1988: A police complaint was filed against the five actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam for allegedly killing two blackbucks while they were shooting for the movie Hum Sath Sath Hain in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

17 October, 1998: Khan was released on bail days after he was arrested.

April 10, 2006: Salman Khan convicted in the blackbuck hunting case. He was slapped with a fine and sentenced to five years in jail. He spent a week in jail in Jodhpur before being granted bail.

August 31, 2006: The Rajasthan Court suspended the sentence and ordered the actor to not leave the country without formal permission.

December, 18, 2014: Court rejected Khan's plea seeking permission to summon Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and District Magistrate(DM) of Mumbai as witnesses in the case.

April 29, 2015: Khan appeared in Jodhpur court to record his statement.

July 25, 2016: The Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman Khan of all charges in the blackbuck poaching case. The High Court said that there was no evidence to prove that the animals which were found dead were shot by the actor's licensed gun.

October 19, 2016: Rajasthan government again appeals to the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's decision.

November 11, 2016: Salman Khan was issued notice by the Supreme Court on an appeal by the Rajasthan government challenging his acquittal in blackbuck poaching case. The top court agrees to fast-track the plea.

Jan 18, 2017: Khan was acquitted of all charges by Jodhpur court

April 5, 2018: A Jodhpur court has convicted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while other actors -Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari - have been acquitted.

