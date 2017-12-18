Salman Khan, better watch out: In BJP poster, Modi turns ‘tiger’

New Delhi, Dec 18: In Bollywood, popular actor Salman Khan has always been synonymous with "Tiger" because of his super hit film, Ek Tha Tiger--released in 2012, where he played the titular character.

The actor is once again reprising the character of "Tiger" in the soon-to-be-released Bollywood film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Taking a leaf out of Salman's book, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters came up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the avatar of "tiger" to celebrate the saffron party's victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday.

As the BJP workers celebrated the saffron party's historic sixth straight win in Gujarat and massive victory over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital, many supporters were seen holding posters of Modi with the tagline--Ek Hai Tiger (There is only one tiger).

The filmy twist to the entire BJP's win in the two states has been captured by a shutterbug of the news agency, ANI.

"BJP workers celebrate outside party Headquarter in #Delhi as trends indicate party's victory in both #Himachal and #Gujarat," tweeted ANI.

BJP workers celebrate outside party Headquarter in #Delhi as trends indicate party's victory in both #Himachal and #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/oyZyVi3Riz — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

The BJP posters are a clear statement that Modi is the only political "tiger" in India who always wins in any elections.

As the BJP overpowered the Congress in the two states, the entire credit for the party's twin victories goes to Modi who campaigned actively in both the states. In fact, it is the PM and his Friday man, BJP president Amit Shah, who are behind the party's electoral victories since its massive win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place on November 9. The voting for the Gujarat elections took place in two phases--on December 9 and 14. The complete results of elections of both the states should be out by late Monday afternoon.

