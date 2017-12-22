Sainik School AISSEE exam 2018 admit card set to be released anytime

The Sainik School AISSEE exam 2018 admit card is all set to be released. Once released it would be available on the official website.

A national level entrance exam will be conducted on January 7 and the same is held to select students for admission to classes 6 ot 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country.

In the entrance examination, boys who are between the age of 10 to 11 years and 13 to 14 year are eligible to sit. For admission to class 9, the boys should be studying in class 8 in a recognised school. The admit card would be available on sainikschooladmission.in.

How to download Sainik school admit cards 2018:

Go to sainikschooladmission.in

Click on relevant link

Enter necessary details

Submit

View admit card

Take a printout

OneIndia News