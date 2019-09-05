  • search
    Sahitya Akademi awardee Kiran Nagarkar passes away at 77 in Mumbai

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Sep 05: Noted novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar, known for his books 'Cuckold,' and 'Bedtime Stories', died here on Thursday night. He was 77.

    Nagarkar, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner, had been ailing for some time and was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai where he died at night, hospital sources said.

    The novelist, playwright, film and drama critic, and screenwriter both in Marathi and English was one of the most significant writers of post-colonial India.

    Among his most known works are 'Saat Sakkam Trechalis' (Seven Sixes Are Forty Three) (1974), 'Ravan and Eddie' (1994) and the epic English novel 'Cuckold' (1997), for which he was honoured with the 2001 Sahitya Akademi Award.

    Nagarkar's novel 'The Extras', which is a sequel to 'Ravan and Eddie', traces the adult lives of Ravan and Eddie as extras in Bollywood. It was released in late January 2012.

    Completing the trilogy, Nagarkar released 'Rest in Peace: Ravan & Eddie' in 2015.

    Nagarkar released his latest novel 'Jasoda' in November 2017.

