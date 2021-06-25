Sagar Dhankar murder case: Officials shift olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to Tihar jail

New Delhi, June 25: In a recent development, olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar was on Friday shifted to Tihar jail from Mandoli jail. It can be seen that Sushil Kumar was arrested in Sagar Dhankar murder case and will now be kept at cell number 2 of the jail.

The international wrestler was arrested on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area. Following his arrest, the court had remanded him to six days police custody, which was later extended by another four days.

The olympic medallist and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

Earlier, a video surfaced on the social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting another man with sticks.

In the video, Kumar and his associates are purportedly seen carrying sticks in their hands while the injured man believed to be Sagar Dhankar can be seen lying on the ground.

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 12:12 [IST]