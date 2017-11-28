Saffron Terror: al-Qaeda’s new video sends agencies into a tizzy

A video titled Saffron Terror said to be released by the al-Qaeda is under investigation. The Intelligence Bureau which is looking into it says that the video is being released in parts.

In the first part of the video, the group urges its members to target Hindus and stoke communal tension. The video has several morphed images and false depictions, clearly aimed at misguiding its members.

IB sources suspect that the video may have generated out of a module of the group based out of Uttar Pradesh.

The video has been released in the wake of the al-Qaeda making desperate attempts to spread its propaganda in India. It may be recalled that in 2014, the al-Qaeda in the sub-Continent was launched. However, despite a lot of propaganda the group never gained any traction.

Recently the group tried roping in some terrorists under Zakir Musa to launch operations in Kashmir. IB sources say that they are examining the video and once things are slightly more clear an FIR would be lodged by the police.

OneIndia News