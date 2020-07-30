Sacred water and soil from the Sangam to reach Ayodhya today ahead of Aug 5 Bhumi Pujan

New Delhi, July 30: Massive preparations have begun at Ayodhya ahead of the Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Temple to be held on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the ceremony where the Bhumi Pujan will be performed by placing a 40 kilogram silver brick at the sanctum santorum.

Today, the soil and water from Sangam-confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati will reach Ayodhya. On Wednesday, the soil and water was handed over to a three member delegation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The three members will take the soil and water to Ayodhya today.

Soil from the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur has also been sent to Ayodhya ahead of the ceremony. A group of VHP leaders including VHP's Dharmacharya Sampark Pramukh Shambhu, and Prant Sangthan Mantri Mukesh Kumar have collected sacred soil and water, VHP spokesperson Ashwani Mishra said.

After collecting the scared soil and water, the VHP leaders took to the residence of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal and recalled his contribution and efforts on the Ram Mandir issue. After this the sacred water and soil was taken to the VHP office.

In addition to this, the soil of Kashi Vishwanath, Shringverpur water, and sacred soil and water of other prominent religious shrines including Kabir Math, Maharshi Bhardwaj ashram will also be collected and sent to Ayodhya before August 5.

Buildings on both sides of the roads that the Prime Minister's convoy will take from the helipad at the Saket College in the city to reach the Ram Janmabhoomi site is being given a fresh coat of yellow paint with plans to depict various characters of the Ramayana on them.

The work to paint the buildings on both sides of the three-km stretch of the road and draw sketches of the Ramayana characters on them has been given to Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, said Ayodhya Information Deputy Director Murli Dhar Singh.

While life-size sketches of both Lord Ram and Sita will adorn the helipad at Saket College, sketches and drawings of Ramayana characters will adorn the building walls on both sides of the roads, he said.

The stretch is also being cleared of the roadside vendors and shopkeepers to give the prime minister's convoy free and clear access, he said

The prime minister will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple and the buildings on roads leading to it too are being spruced up, he said.

On the day, the Prime Minister visits Ayodhya, the roads and various temples will also be

decorated with flowers and over one lakh earthen lamp would be lit on the banks of Saryu river and various temples in the city.

The temple administration will also make available over one lakh packets of 'prasad' for distribution among people and devotees on the occasion of Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

A media centre would also be established in Ayodhya to provide various requisite facilities to media persons, he said.