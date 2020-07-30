YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sacred water and soil from the Sangam to reach Ayodhya today ahead of Aug 5 Bhumi Pujan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: Massive preparations have begun at Ayodhya ahead of the Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Temple to be held on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the ceremony where the Bhumi Pujan will be performed by placing a 40 kilogram silver brick at the sanctum santorum.

    Sacred water and soil from the Sangam to reach Ayodhya today ahead of Aug 5 Bhumi Pujan

    Today, the soil and water from Sangam-confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati will reach Ayodhya. On Wednesday, the soil and water was handed over to a three member delegation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The three members will take the soil and water to Ayodhya today.

    Fact Check: Ramayana stamps were not issued ahead of Bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

    Soil from the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur has also been sent to Ayodhya ahead of the ceremony. A group of VHP leaders including VHP's Dharmacharya Sampark Pramukh Shambhu, and Prant Sangthan Mantri Mukesh Kumar have collected sacred soil and water, VHP spokesperson Ashwani Mishra said.

    After collecting the scared soil and water, the VHP leaders took to the residence of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal and recalled his contribution and efforts on the Ram Mandir issue. After this the sacred water and soil was taken to the VHP office.

    In addition to this, the soil of Kashi Vishwanath, Shringverpur water, and sacred soil and water of other prominent religious shrines including Kabir Math, Maharshi Bhardwaj ashram will also be collected and sent to Ayodhya before August 5.

    Buildings on both sides of the roads that the Prime Minister's convoy will take from the helipad at the Saket College in the city to reach the Ram Janmabhoomi site is being given a fresh coat of yellow paint with plans to depict various characters of the Ramayana on them.

    The work to paint the buildings on both sides of the three-km stretch of the road and draw sketches of the Ramayana characters on them has been given to Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, said Ayodhya Information Deputy Director Murli Dhar Singh.

    While life-size sketches of both Lord Ram and Sita will adorn the helipad at Saket College, sketches and drawings of Ramayana characters will adorn the building walls on both sides of the roads, he said.

    From terror attack at Ayodhya to massive propaganda, ISI has a lot planned for August 5

    The stretch is also being cleared of the roadside vendors and shopkeepers to give the prime minister's convoy free and clear access, he said

    The prime minister will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple and the buildings on roads leading to it too are being spruced up, he said.

    On the day, the Prime Minister visits Ayodhya, the roads and various temples will also be

    decorated with flowers and over one lakh earthen lamp would be lit on the banks of Saryu river and various temples in the city.

    The temple administration will also make available over one lakh packets of 'prasad' for distribution among people and devotees on the occasion of Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

    A media centre would also be established in Ayodhya to provide various requisite facilities to media persons, he said.

    More VISHWA HINDU PARISHAD News

    Read more about:

    vishwa hindu parishad ayodhya ram temple

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue