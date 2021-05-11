What was Waze’s teething hurry to execute Antilla bomb scare a week before budget session

Sachin Waze dismissed from Maharashtra Police

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 11: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran has been dismissed from police service.

The order terminating Waze''s service was issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, said a spokesperson of the city police.

A 1990-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Waze, also known as an "encounter cop", was earlier suspended after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the SUV-cum-murder case on March 13.

"API Sachin Hindurao Waze has been dismissed from police service. Order has been issued today under Provision of 311(2)(B) Constitution of India by Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai," a top official said.

Waze was reinstated in the Mumbai police in June 2020 after being suspended for 16 years in a case related to alleged custodial death of a bomb blast accused.

Post-reinstatement, he was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch and handling high profile cases, including the fake TRP case, fake social media followers case, the DC car finance scam and the Ambani security scare case.