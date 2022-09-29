Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi after Gehlot opts out of Congress presidential race

Everything will be clear in a day or two: Rahul's aide on Rajasthan crisis

New Delhi, Sep 29: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi on Thursday after Ashok Gehlot pulled out of party presidential race. The meeting came hours after Gehlot said the decision on whether he would remain Chief Minister would be taken by Sonia Gandhi.

Gehlot is unwilling to cede any space to Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, while Pilot has been eyeing CM's post for a long time now.

Three Gehlot loyalists were served notices on Tuesday for grave indiscipline after Congress observers submitted their report to party president Sonia Gandhi amid a political turmoil in the state. They have been asked to reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against them.

Story first published: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 21:04 [IST]