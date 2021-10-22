Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayaas: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address to the nation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation upon India achieving a historic feat in completing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. The feat was achieved on Thursday.

During his address, PM Modi described the achievement as a historic feat. Here are the top quotes from the PM's address.

India vaccinated 100 crore people and that too for free. This would make India as a pharma hub more prominently in the world. This clear shows sabra vikas sabka prayas. The nation did its duty.

1 billion vaccines is not just a number. It is the reflection of the capacity of this country. This is a new chapter of the country, a country that knows how to achieve huge targets.

People said that there was vaccine hesitancy. This in fact is the real challenge in other countries today. India has achieved this feat and it has left everyone speechless. This is because of the massive participation by the people. Peoples' participation was our first line defence.

Our entire vaccine programme is a result of technology. It is science born, science drive and science based. The science and the scientific approach are at the heart of it.

This is a glorious chapter and it is a reflection of new India.

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:27 [IST]