Sabarimala verdict: No consensus on filing review petition

By
    Trivandrum, Oct 16: Pandalam palace managing committee were disappointed with Travancore Devaswom Board for not discussing review petition against Supreme Court verdict in Sabarimala temple case. Pandalam palace managing committee and Devaswom Board held a meeting in Trivandrum ahead as the temple complex opens Wednesday for monthly rituals.

    PG Sasikumar Varma, Pandalam palace managing committee president. Courtesy: ANI news
    PG Sasikumar Varma, President of Pandalam palace managing committee, said, " We have urged Devaswom Board to file a review petition. Until it is disposed off status quo should be maintained."

    "Board said that they can discuss about review petition on 19 Oct. We're upset that they're unwilling to discuss it today. Meeting wasn't satisfactory.We came out of meeting because they're not ready to accept our demands, " said, PG Sasikumar Varma.

    The Chief Minister also said that the government will not allow any violence in the name of Sabarimala

    The government will not stop to check cars or stop people and that it will ensure the safety and the security of all devotees.

    The Supreme Court had, in its September 28 decision, allowed the entry of women between the age group of 10-50 at the Sabarimala temple. The SC had set October 17 as the date for starting the entry of women at Sabarimala.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
