India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Sabarimala Temple opening LIVE: Devaswom Minister to hold review meeting at 11 am

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 17: The Sabarimala temple in Kerala will open its doors to women of all age groups for the first time at 5 pm after the historic Supreme Court ruling last month that permitted the entry.

    Sabarimala Temple opening LIVE: Sabarimala on the boil as temple gates open today

    The verdict had however received mixed responses with several thousand protesters flocking the streets of Kerala demanding an overturn in the ruling citing that it is against their traditional beliefs.

    A meeting by The Travancore Devaswom Board, a temple body yesterday with various stakeholders including the Pandalam royal family and Ayyappa devotees failed to come to a conclusion on the matter.

    Oct 17, 2018 8:54 AM

    Devaswom Minister to hold review meeting at 11 am

    Oct 17, 2018 8:51 AM

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said no one would be allowed to block devotees from proceeding to Sabarimala and that "Stern action will be taken against anyone who prevents devotees from going to Sabarimala".

    Oct 17, 2018 8:51 AM

    Devotees had yesterday checked cars and buses along the route and at Nilakkal, the base camp below the site, preventing women from proceeding

    Oct 17, 2018 8:50 AM

    The protesting group of devotees had been staging a sit-in chanting Ayyappa mantra in the shelter in protest against the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine.

    Oct 17, 2018 8:50 AM

    As the showdown is expected to begin around 3 pm, tribals continue to guard the route leading up to the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

    Oct 17, 2018 8:45 AM

    Total 1000 security personnel, 800 men and 200 women, deployed at Nillekal and Pampa base. 500 security personnel deployed at Sannidhanam.

    Oct 17, 2018 8:28 AM

    Heavy security deployment near Nilakkal, the base camp of #SabarimalaTemple as the portals of the temple are all set to open today.

    Read More

    Read more about:

    sabarimala temple gate women kerala

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue