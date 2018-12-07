Sabarimala row: BJP's K Surendran granted conditional bail

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7: Kerala BJP state general secretary K Surendran has been granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court on Friday. The HC granted bail on a bond of Rs. 2 Lakh.

    The HC has also directed that Surendran should not enter Pathanamthitta district till the submission of the final report on the .

    K Surendran
    K Surendran

    Yesterday, the Kerala High court postponed K Surendran's bail plea, in the case pertaining to attacking a woman who was visiting the Sabarimala temple, to Friday. The HC on Thursday observed that Surendran did not respect the supreme court order and questioned why he went to Sabarimala on protest day.

    The Ranni Additional Sessions Court on December 1 denied him bail in the case related to blocking and allegedly attacking a 52-year-old woman who had come to Sabarimala for darshan during the Chithira Atta Visesham.

    [Sabarimala row: K Surendran to remain in judicial custody till Dec 20, bail plea hearing tomorrow]

    Surendran is charged with having blocked 52-year-old Lalitha from Thrissur.

    In November, Surendran was produced before a magistrate at his residence on Sunday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody after he was charged with non-bailable offences.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
