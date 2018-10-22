Sabarimala row: Activist Rahul Easwar granted bail

Thivunanthapuram, Oct 22: A Kerala Court on Monday (October 22) granted bail to activist Rahul Easwar, who was arrested amid protests over the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple.

Easwar, who spearheaded a section of the protest in Sabarimala opposing the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple, was earlier sent to 14 days judicial custody. He was arrested on October 17.

Rahul Easwar is currently lodged in Kottarakkara sub jail. He, along with 20 other protestors, were arrested on Wednesday from Nilakkal base camp at Sabarimala hill.

Rahul Easwar has been charged by Pamba police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), read with 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecuting of common object of the assembly), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public serving from discharge of duty).