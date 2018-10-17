Sabarimala protests Live: Two women 500 mts from shrine, house of one of them ransacked

New Delhi, Oct 17: Two women, one activist and another a journalist, on Friday (October 19) began their ascent towards the Sabarimala Temple where the entry of women between the ages of 10-50 is prohibited. The women of the said age group have not been allowed for centuries but last month the Supreme Court scrapped the traditional practice.

Massive protests are being held at the base of the hill from where devotees begin their trek to the temple opposing the Supreme Court order. The locals are hell bent to stop women from entering the shrine saying that it is an age old practice.

Amid violent protests, the doors of Sabarimala temple in Kerala opened on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the centuries-old ban on entry of women of menstrual age but by available indications, none from this age group made it to the famed hilltop shrine.

The verdict had however received mixed responses with several thousand protesters flocking the streets of Kerala demanding an overturn in the ruling citing that it is against their traditional beliefs.

A meeting by The Travancore Devaswom Board, a temple body yesterday with various stakeholders including the Pandalam royal family and Ayyappa devotees failed to come to a conclusion on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police has said that no attempts to threaten law and order, or to stop women devotees from entering the shrine will not be tolerated.

Sabarimala Head Priest says they will stop all prayers and activities if women enter the temple. "We are with the devotees, and sentiments of the devotees can’t be taken for granted," he said. If they enter the shrine, they would be the first women from the menstruating age group to visit the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa after the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine. Kerala DGP to meet the Governor K Sathasivam shortly. As police attempt to negotiate the women’s entry to the temple, activist Rehana Fathima refuses to turn back. She says she undertook the 41 day fast devotees usually do and wants to enter the Sabarimala temple, reported HT. The woman devotee who is on her quest to enter the Sabarimala temple, is a native of Kochi in Ernakulam district. Her Kochi residence was attacked by protestors on Friday early morning. Meanwhile, protesters continue to obstruct entry of women at the entrance of the Sabarimala temple, reported News 18. The two women trekking towards Kerala's Sabarimala shrine, escorted by a team of 150 policemen in riot gear, are 200 meters away from reaching the holy temple. The woman is in her late 20s and if she climbed the hills, she would be the first woman from the menstruating age group to visit the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa after the Supreme Court order permitting women of all age groups to enter the shrine. Police have thrown a security ring around the woman who had requested security to go to Sabarimala Sannidhanam to carry out her professional duty. Journalist Kavitha Jakkal of Hyderabad based Mojo TV and woman activist Rehana Fatima are en-route Sabarimala Temple. They are being escorted by over 100 policemen.

Congress President Mulapally Ramachandran on Tuesday declared that the party won't object to any woman coming to the temple but wished that this does not happen.

State BJP president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai expressed full support to the protesting believers.

On Tuesday, hundreds of devotees, including a large number of women, protesting against the Supreme Court ruling, gathered at Nilakal and started checking all vehicles bound to the temple town.