Sabarimala: Board disagrees with the agenda to demonstrate

New Delhi, Oct 20: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which manages the Sabarimala Temple would file a detailed report in the Supreme Court explaining how grave the situation is.

Agitations have shown no signs of coming down ever since the Supreme Court ordered that there shall be no bar on the entry of women in the age group of 10 and 50. The agitations have intensified ever since the temple opened up to the public on Wednesday.

Two women, a journalist and activist were escorted and turned back after the temple priest threatened that he would close the temple.

The board has decided not to file a review in the SC. There are already 25 review petitions in the Supreme Court and the board is a respondent in all of them. The board which would present its side would furnish a report narrating the grave situation in the wake of the SC verdict.

TDP President, A Pamakumar said that the board would be represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He said that Singhvi and other advocates would be consulted before the next course of action is taken.

The board says that the existing situation is causing the pilgrims trouble. On one hand the board is responsible for implementing the SC order and on the other hand has to ensure that the pilgrims are protected. However it does not agree with those who go up the temple with an agenda to demonstrate. It cannot become a conflict zone, Padmakumar says.