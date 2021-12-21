S-400 missile defence system deployed in Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 21: The S-400 missile defence system was deployed in the Punjab sector by the Indian Air Force. "The first squadron is being deployed in the Punjab sector. The batteries of the first squadron would be capable of taking care of aerial threats from both Pakistan and China," ANI reported while quoting sources.

India has purchased the system for over 5 billion USD from Russia. The induction of two regiments of the S-400 air defence systems on the north and east border of India starting 2022 will balance the disadvantage faced by the Indian military following the PLA's transgression in May 2020 along the Line of Actual Control. This would in fact match the PLA's same Russian system that has been deployed across the Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh LAC.

There are two military teams from India which have been trained in Russia which is ready to operate the S-400 system, which has a reach of 400 kilometres into enemy territory.

