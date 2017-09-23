Ryan International School Murder: Victim's father laments government apathy

Addressing a press conference on Thursday (September 22), Barun Chardra Kumar - father of the 7-year-old deceased Pradhyumn of Ryan International school, exclaimed his angst against the Government for not responding to his plea for justice for his son.

Barun Chandra Kumar said that he has reached out to PMO, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter expressing his sentiments regarding the cold blooded murder of his son, however he is yet to receive a response.

Barun said that in his first tweet to the Prime Minister he appealed him to take cognisance of the brutal murder of his son, which shook the entire nation. His second tweet to Sushma Swaraj read, "I wish as a mother you will make a wholesome effort in ensuring justice to Pradhyuman; and for this I pray to you with folded hands,"

He further reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajanath Singh and HRD Minister appealing for a CBI inquiry as soon as possible.

Barun lamented that he has not received any response from any of the ministers on the brutality that his son had to go through, which claimed his life. He said that the ministers are absolutely silent on such an inhuman and diabolic act of slitting the throat of the child which has shaken the conscience of the entire nation, "but they make all kinds of brouhaha on the slightest or irrelevant issues,"

Sushil K Tekriwal, lawyer to Barun Chandra Kumar claimed that the top administration of the Ryan Interational School is being covered because of money power and their proximity to powerful and influencial people in the system.

He questioned, "Why is the Goernment absolutely silent? Doesn't it mean that it is providing safe passage to the Pintos- founders of Ryan International?

Tekriwal said it has been over 24 hours since Pradhyumn's father appealed to the concerned authorities to expedite the disposal of all such formalities pertaining to the reference of the case to the CBI.

Tekriwal also said that if there is no response to their appeal for a CBI inquiry, they will approach the Supreme Court or the High Court for a CBI probe into the murder of Pradyuman.

Bereaved father Barun has also appealed to all the parents in the country to join the movement for safety and security of school-going chidren. He has called for a march at the India Gate on September 24 for the same.

OneIndia News