Ryan International School: Class 4 student allegedly beaten up by teachers in Ludhiana

A class 4 student of Ryan International School, Ludhiana was allegedly beaten up by two teachers inside a classroom.

Mansukh Singh, a 10-year-old boy, was thrashed by two teachers after a class fight.

His parents alleged that the teacher beat up their son repeatedly on Wednesday and Thursday. The parents also alleged that one of the teachers threatened to beat him up again if he informed them about the thrashing.

Jaswinder Singh, resident of Ahata Mohammad Tayar area, said that his son Mansukh (10) was allegdly beaten by a male and female teacher after a fight with another student.

Singh said: "My son had a fight with another child on Wednesday. The teacher called the mothers of both the children and my wife also went. On Thursday, he was again thrashed in school with stick and slapped repeatedly. He was not telling this to us. He did not say a word. It was only when he was changing his clothes that we noticed red marks on his entire body including neck, hands, legs, chest and back. He was beaten by two teachers including a male and a female," reports Indian Express.

A medical examination of the child was done at Civil Hospital Thursday evening. The parents also approached Jamalpur police station to file an FIR.

Avtar Singh, SHO Jamalpur police station said that the statement of the parents is being recorded and preliminary probe has been started.

However, Gurpal Kaur Anand, principal of the school, dismissed the allegations.

On September 8, the Gurugram branch of the school witnessed a brutal murder of a class II student. Pradhyumn Thakur was found with his throat slit inside a toilet on the school campus.

