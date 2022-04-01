Russia and Ukraine to hold fresh round of talks in Turkey today

Russian Foreign Minister meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 01: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived here on a two-day visit, met PM Narendra Modi on Friday. The meeting comes amid growing pressure on India to take a stand against Russia.

Lavrov briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing peace negotiations. Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of violence, and conveyed India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts.

The Russian Foreign Minister also updated the Prime Minister on the progress of decisions taken during the India-Russia bilateral Summit held in December 2021.

India so far has maintained a neutral position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

Earlier in the day, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is open to India mediating in the Ukraine crisis.

"India is important country. If India sees to play that role which provides resolution of problem...If India is with its position of just and rational approach to international problems, it can support such process," said Lavrov on possibility of India becoming a mediator between Moscow-Kyiv.

The Russian Foreign Minister also complimented India for its position on the Ukraine crisis, saying it follows an independent foreign policy.

India abstained on a resolution pushed by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which was seen as reflective of its neutral position on the conflict.

India has been pressing for the resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, March 2 and March 7.