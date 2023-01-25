Russia warns EU on arms supply to Ukraine

As the Speaker of the Lower House of Russia's parliament, Volodin came up with the statement as the legislators were discussing the future course of action vis-à-vis Ukraine war.

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Ukraine crisis could turn ugly if countries from European Union keep supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine, this is what Russia has warned. The warning has come amidst the news that France and Germany are committed to show "unwavering support" to Ukraine. It took just one murder of Archduke Franz Ferdinand to start the World War I, here are a plenty in the ongoing Ukraine war.

Ukraine has been receiving massive support from NATO and some members of the European Union whether it is arms or ammunition or battle tanks. Some of these countries have pledged armoured vehicles, air defence systems, etc. to the Ukrainian army against Russian forces. This is also a reason that Russian troops are finding difficulties winning a war that they could have won in months.

'Global tragedy that could destroy them'

In a strict warning to the Western countries that have been supporting Ukraine, not just ideologically but also with arms and ammunition, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that these countries are giving more powerful weapons to Ukraine but this could cause a "global tragedy that would destroy their own countries."

Nonetheless, the warning has come during a parliamentary debate. Volodin as the Speaker of the Lower House of Russia's parliament came up with the statement as the legislators were discussing the future course of action vis-à-vis Ukraine war. Russia is concerned about the latest decision from Ukraine's supporters who met recently at the Ramstein air base in Germany.

Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

These nations have pledged to arm Ukraine with the latest weaponry including tanks. Although there is still a cloud of doubt over the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the other equipment are being transferred the way they were promised. However, this has not gone well with the Russian government on the expected lines.

Echoing Volodin, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, said that the latest meeting in Ramstein has not left any doubt that Russia's enemies will try to exhaust or better destroy his country. Volodin warned that the supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe.

Showing his anger against the policies from the US and NATO members, he said that weapons that would be used for striking peaceful cities and making attempts to seize our territory as they threaten to do, would trigger a retaliation with more powerful weapons.

