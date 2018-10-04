  • search

Rupee sinks further, hits record low of 73.77 against US dollar

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 4: The rupee collapsed to a fresh low of 73.77 against the US dollar Thursday, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows.

    Rupee sinks further, hits record low of 73.77 against US dollar

    Consistent dollar demand from importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, kept the rupee under pressure.

    Meanwhile, state-owned oil marketing companies have been allowed to raise USD 10 billion from overseas market to meet their working capital needs.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower and slipped further to a fresh low of 73.77 a dollar against 73.34, a fall of 43 paise.

    The domestic currency closed at a record low of 73.34, down by 43 paise or 0.59 per cent on Wednesday.

    The international benchmark Brent crude breached the US 86 per barrel level, near its four-year high.

    The benchmark Sensex plunged by 527.94 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 35,447.69 in morning deals.

    Read more about:

    rupee markets sensex us dollar oil prices

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue