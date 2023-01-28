Ruhal, Adnan of UP break into obscene dance while insulting India’s National Anthem

Telangana: Traffic comes to standstill at 11:30 am for mass singing of national anthem

Insulting the National Anthem, Flag is a criminal offence. The person if found guilty can be sentenced to a term of three years in jail

New Delhi, Jan 28: A day after the Uttar Pradesh police arrested two persons for hoisting an Islamic flag on Republic Day, a video from Meerut has gone viral showing two Muslim youths insulting the National Anthem.

In the video Ruhal and his friend Adnan were seen laughing and dancing when the Anthem was playing.

After the video went viral on the social media many demanded action against the duo. Taking cognisance of the same the Meerut police nabbed Adnan. Both the accused persons are resident of the Idgah locality in Meerut.

The Meerut Police informed on Twitter that a case has been resisted against the accused at the Railway Road police station and that one accused has been arrested, while a hunt is on for the other.

थाना रेलवे रोड़ पुलिस द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। शेष की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किये जा रहे है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) January 27, 2023

In the video Ruhal and Adnan can be seen mocking the National Anthem. At the start of the youth in a black jacket can be seen singing the National Anthem while saluting. After the National Anthem just in 9 seconds, the accused break into an obscene dance while still holding the jacket.

While Ruhal breaks into an obscene dance, Adnan is seen giggling. The video was recorded by another person present nearby.

SHO Sanjay Kumar said that three youth were seen dancing while the Anthem was playing that quickly went viral on the social media. Two of them were identified as Ruhal and Adnan, Kumar also said.

Sachin Sirohi, the former president of the Hindu Jagran Manch called it an insult and demanded that a sedition case be booked against these persons.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971 says that disrespecting the National Anthem is a criminal offence and if found guilty the person can be jailed for a maximum of three years and a fine be imposed.

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 13:03 [IST]